SCAD unveils plan for nation’s largest university film studio complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design is planning a major expansion of the university’s film and digital media studios.

Alongside confetti cannons, SCAD unveiled a computer rendering Friday of plans to expand Savannah Film Studios to become the largest university film studio complex in the nation.

The near 11-acre project off Lousiville Road will include a Hollywood-style backlot, a stage for virtual productions and several sound stages.

Paula Wallace, SCAD president and founder, compared the project to “the great backlots of movie history.”

“We know students, when they graduate from here, need real-time experience, and this solves all of this on this one piece of land,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Designed by Paul Wonsek Associates, some backlot scenes will mirror some of Savannah’s architectural style.

The backlot will be constructed in three phases, with the first slated for completion by this fall. SCAD says the remaining phases will be finished by 2023.