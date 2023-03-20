SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A SCAD parent is concerned for her daughter’s health after a student-run Instagram page shows poor quality service at the Cafe at the Hive dining hall.

Various photos on the page show uncooked chicken tenders to metal pieces found in the sandwiches. Cafe at the Hive sits on the West side of town and it is the largest dining hall on the campus. It serves a variety of options including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Instagram profile was created in 2019 and since then, it has been documenting the food the cafe has been serving.

Michelle Gavin, Executive Director of Communications for SCAD released a statement and it says

“SCAD has received 100% scores from the department of health during unannounced food inspection visits at the university’s The Hive dining location in Savannah and “A” ratings at all dining locations in Savannah and Atlanta for over five years. The most recent visit to the Hive Cafe in Savannah was on February 7, 2023, the Chatham County Health Department completed a thorough investigation of our food service operations and found no violations. All of SCAD’s dining facilities serve fresh, locally sourced food prepared daily by Bon Appétit, a leader in sustainable food service”.

Bon Appetit, the service provider for SCAD also released a statement and it says

“Bon Appétit is committed to full transparency for our meal preparation. We provide several avenues for the SCAD community and parents to provide feedback and we offer behind-the-scenes tours of our dining facilities. We review and respond to all feedback on a daily basis. SCAD’s potential food poisoning protocols exceed local and national requirements. There have not been ANY documented case of food poisoning in the past 10 years at SCAD”.

SCAD will continue to monitor the situation and it also promises to provide the best service to its faculty and staff.