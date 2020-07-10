SCAD plans to continue online learning in fall with some studio access

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced Friday that fall courses will primarily be held online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will, however, be some exceptions to address the needs of certain programs and students in Savannah and Atlanta, SCAD said.

“We understand that some students may not find these arrangements satisfactory and may choose to withdraw until a later time, when all classes are fully on-ground,” SCAD stated. “Students and their families should consider the best option for their individual circumstances and level of comfort.”

Students will have the option to either continue with virtual learning from home or return to the cities to access physical resources.

“Those who choose to remain at home and engage in their studies entirely online will continue to receive robust instruction and earn credits toward their degree,” SCAD stated, “benefitting from live-streamed lectures, workshops, and more, including Guests and Gusto masterclasses and other virtual events.”

For those who return to Atlanta or Savannah, “strong protocols” will be in place but the plan is to open designated spaces for students who desire access to labs and studios. Protocols include:

required face-coverings

temperature-taking stations at all buildings

reduced occupancy on SCAD buses

enhances sanitization procedures for SCAD spaces and equipment checkout

Courses will be delivered virtually apart from one in-person course, PRO 540, which will be open to every student. PRO 540 is a five-hour credit elective that “extends the career preparation benefits of SCADpro to all.”

As for living arrangements, SCAD will open residence halls at a reduced volume, approximately 33% capacity.

More details on PRO 540 and residence halls are to come.

SCAD also addressed the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s announcement that international student visas would apparently be revoked should the students study online entirely.

“SCAD cares deeply about our international students, and at this very moment, we are working diligently with government officials and other universities to clarify the details of this unexpected announcement,” a statement from the university reads. “These actions are still subject to change, however, and it is too early to release guidance to students, whose welfare remains our highest priority.”

The fall quarter begins Monday, Sept. 14, and ends Thursday, Nov. 19.