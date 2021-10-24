SCAD opens extended reality stage at Savannah Film Studios

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ahead of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, it announced the opening of their extended reality stage at Savannah Film Studios early Friday morning.

This is the university’s first state-of-the-art extended reality stage for virtual production. The stage is one of five a part of a 10.9-acre expansion project.

SCAD Savannah – Fall 2021 – Facilities – 2041 Louisville Road – Exterior – Photography Courtesy of SCAD

Providing students with world-class resources that are exclusive to SCAD students, they are calling it a game-changer.

“Immersive reality as a major is extremely new we are all learning and experiencing it,” SCAD Immersive Reality student Khushi Bhatt said. “SCAD is the only university probably in the country or the world to offer it as a major focusing on the creative and design side of it.”

Bhatt said she believes this hands-on experience will only help. “Being able to work with the XR stage, put my work up there, learning how to design for it gives me an edge over a lot of other students from across the world.”

SCAD Savannah – Facilities – Louisville Road – XR Stage – Promotional Images – Photography Courtesy of SCAD

“This is a world-class opportunity for our students,” associate dean for the SCAD School of Digital Media, Dan Bartlett said. “What’s so great about it is our students are so ambitious they’ve come in and almost instantly come up with ideas that we haven’t even considered.”

Bartlett said pre-XR, some of these film sets would not be possible.

SCAD Savannah – Facilities – Louisville Road – XR Stage – Promotional Images – Photography Courtesy of SCAD

XR combines camera tracking and real-time rendering to create an immersive virtual environment, visible live on set and shot directly in-camera.

SCAD’s expansion of Savannah Film Studios will also include a Hollywood-style film backlot. The first phase of this three-phase project will open Fall 2022.