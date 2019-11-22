SCAD graduate uses her talent in fashion to help fight addiction

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A Savannah designer is pushing a noble cause. SCAD graduate Daniette Thomas worked her magic on fabulous custom couture designs for a good cause.

Teaming up with Lee Lee’s Place, her creations from New York Fashion Week were highlighted at her Fashion Forward show in Savannah Thursday night.

Lee Lee’s Place is a home in Statesboro that supports women who have struggled with drug addiction.

Thomas hopes her talent can help this good cause.

”This cause is very important because this is my first fashion show where I give back,” explained Thomas, “The women of Lee Lee’s Place were brought to my attention about two months ago. So, I decided to make this the first action working with Michelle Roberson the owner of Marquee Manor and it’s only the beginning. It’s a very, very phenomenal cause.”

Thomas showcased 30 of her original pieces she’s been working on since 2018.

