SCAD graduate hosts fashion show fundraiser for women struggling with drug abuse

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Danietté Thomas is a Custom Couture Designer in Garden City. Since graduating from SCAD in 2015, she’s had her work displayed at New York Fashion Week and has created custom attire for some celebrities.

“I like a little bit of everything. I’m not really a designer that likes to say, ‘Oh I just do this.’ Because I can make anything and I love making anything,” Thomas said. “So I don’t just say ‘Bridal’ or just say ‘Prom’ or just say ‘Ready-to-wear or streetwear,’ I do a little bit of everything and it’s fun.”

Thomas is also using her designs to give back. This week, she is collaborating with Marquee Manor to create a fashion show that will benefit women recovering from drug abuse.

Thomas will be showcasing 30 of her custom pieces she’s been working on since 2018, called “Bulletproof,” on the runway.

All of the proceeds from the fashion show will go to Lee Lee’s Place — a home in Statesboro that supports women who have struggled through addiction.

“Some of those initial stages when you’re getting away from the drug and needing that support are some of the hardest things to get through, but it’s also the hardest to finance,” Thomas said. “You really want to get into a home like that immediately.”

Lee Lee’s Place helps women live in a safe environment while re-establishing a productive and healthy lifestyle. Thomas says the early stages of recovery can be a difficult time, and having a safe living environment with others holding you accountable is necessary.

“Just getting started sometimes, a scholarship or a grant towards that cause can be very very helpful,” Thomas said.

Thomas says this show, called Fashion Forward, is the first of many fashion show collaborations with Marquee Manor that will feature live entertainment, food and drinks to create an evening of empowerment for the community.

“I’m always looking for ways to give back and I’m looking to do a whole lot more of that in 2020 but I feel like this is an excellent jumpstarter for me,” Thomas said.