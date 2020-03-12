SCAD going online-only, canceling commencement ceremonies in response to coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) announced Thursday that all spring quarter classes will be offered online only to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This applies to Savannah, Atlanta and Lacoste campuses.

In addition, spring commencement ceremonies have been canceled at all locations.

“Students will not be required to return to SCAD from spring break and will be released from their housing contracts; however, SCAD residence halls will remain open for those students who choose to remain in campus housing this spring,” a statement from the university reads.

The university says for students at all locations, the spring quarter will be condensed in order to end on the original date, Thursday, May 28.

The university intends to resume regular operations for the summer quarter.

Spring activities like the Sidewalk Arts Festival, Family and Alumni Weekend and intercollegiate athletics have also been canceled.

SCAD has campuses in Savannah, Atlanta and Hong Kong with study abroad opportunities in Lacoste, France and other locations.

Students in Hong Kong have already been taking classes online and study abroad programs were suspended.

The university’s building there closed in January and will remain closed until the end of the Spring quarter.