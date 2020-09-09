SCAD donates computers to make distance learning more accessible for local students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCAD donated 160 computers to city partners as a way to make technology more accessible for distance learning.

The computers are being donated through the City of Savannah’s R.I.S.E. (Religious Institutions in Support of Education) initiative.

The group of religious leaders come together to discuss the needs seen in their respective communities.

Like many families at this time, access to the proper technology for distance learning was a challenge for some students.

Religious institutions and community centers involved in the program will get the computers for local students to use.

“People can do what they can. Organizations can do what they can,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “SCAD had it not only in their heart to certainly be good corporate neighbors, but they also saw the need of us being able to empower people in the communities.”









SCAD Savannah – Summer 2020 – Public Relations – Computer Donation – St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church – Photography Courtesy of SCAD

The need for the 80 HP and 80 Apple computers was discovered through conversations between the city and members of the R.I.S.E. initiative.

“This is a way for us to share our knowledge and our resources with the community,” said SCAD President Paula Wallace.

Below is a list of participating religious institutions.