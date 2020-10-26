SCAD celebrates opening weekend of 23rd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 23rd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival kicked off Saturday.

Due to the pandemic, SCAD opted for a virtual version for the 23rd annual celebration of cinema.

SCAD says the event is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S.

The festival runs until October 31.

The festival will screen 148 films, including 20 narrative films, 17 documentary films and 111 shorts, with 14 world premieres, four U.S. premieres and four North American premieres.

Saturday included a screening of I’m Your Woman starring Rachel Brosnahan.

Following the screening, Brosnahan accepted the festival’s Spotlight Award.

Also over the weekend, Samuel L. Jackson received the festival’s Legend of Cinema award.

Monday, the festival prepares to honor Billy Crystal with the Lifetime Achievement Award following a screening of his latest film Standing Up, Falling Down.

Find out more about the festival and how to purchase tickets for events at filmfest.scad.edu.