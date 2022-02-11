SCAD celebrates its 4 newest Savannah Women of Vision honorees Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is welcoming four new honorees for its Savannah Women of Vision. SCAD plans to celebrate all four honorees at a public event Friday.

The four honorees are:

Linda J. Evans

Sarah Mills Hodge — posthumously

Joyce Roché

Gale Singer

Each of the four honorees will receive gold relief portraits that were carved by SCAD alum Michael Porten. Also during the celebration, SCAD alumni will read original poems, showcase a documentary on the Savannah Women of Vision, and a live performance by members of SCAD’s HoneyBees and American Idol winner Candice Glover.

These four honorees join 17 others that were inducted in the past six years.

“When SCAD students, community members, guests, and school children visit the Savannah Women of Vision gallery in Arnold Hall, I want them to look up at those radiant portraits and feel inspired, loved, and seen,” said SCAD President and Founder, Paula Wallace. “I want our students and community to know that smart, fearless women have always made history in Savannah. SCAD believes in shouting that gospel from the rooftops.”