SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) has beautified yet another park at a local community center as part of its “Paint Our Parks” public art initiative to restore area playgrounds.

The latest mural was at the basketball court at the Savannah Jewish Education Alliance (JEA). The newly added artwork is 115 feet by 109 feet and is filled with bright colors.

Dozens of SCAD Serve students, faculty, and staff volunteered, contributing more than

360 hours to this project, using more than 150 gallons of special acrylic paint.

This is the fourth mural in the area. The others were painted at Coastal

Middle School, Hodge Elementary School, and Greenbriar Children’s Center.

SCAD Serve members will continue working with local schools, civic and community leaders to bring murals to deserving communities and neighborhoods.