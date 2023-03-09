SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over 150 alumni at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) worked on films nominated for the 95th Academy Awards, the university announced Thursday.

Alumni contributed to a total of 18 films that received nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, including:

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: 29 SCAD alumni credits, including lead visual effects artist Adam Wagner and specialty costume fabricator Lindsay Hamilton.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”: Six alumni contributed; five of them are sound design graduates.

“Avatar: The Way of Water”: 22 SCAD alumni credits, including visual effects supervisor Austin Bonang and senior compositor Brittany Piacente.

In the best animated feature category, SCAD alumni worked on all five nominated films: “Turning Red,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “The Sea Beast” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

“I am thrilled to see this year’s incredible roster of talented alumni who are continuing to be a force in Hollywood, contributing to the biggest movies of the year,” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of the SCAD School of Film and Acting. “Our alumni are able to transition from the classroom to professional productions seamlessly, thanks to our cutting-edge filmmaking facilities, state-of-the-art software and equipment, and mentorship by Oscar-winning professors.”

“These nominations are testament to their hard work, and to the guidance and exceptional learning experiences provided by SCAD faculty,” said Danyl Bartlett, dean of the School of Animation and Motion. “It is a joy to see SCAD alumni receive recognition from the Academy.”