SC Supreme Court assigns judge to Murdaugh criminal cases

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has assigned a judge to oversee pretrial matters on all criminal activity surrounding the Murdaughs, a prominent Lowcountry legal family.

Judge Clifton Newman, from Kingstree, will handle not just Alex Murdaugh’s criminal case, but anything connected to the murders of Maggie and Paul, his wife and son.

Newman will also oversee matters concerning the death of Gloria Satterfield — the Murdaugh family’s longtime housekeeper — and Stephen Smith, who was found dead on a Hampton County road in 2015.

The judge’s jurisdiction, according to the order, will stretch over all the counties and court circuits connected to the six criminal investigations connected to the Murdaugh family.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s investigation into the June deaths of Maggie and Paul led them to look into a thread of crimes allegedly involving the family.

Last week, the state agency confirmed the FBI is assisting with the investigation.