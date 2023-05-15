HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s education leader made a stop in the Lowcountry Monday talking about pre-K programs, improving reading, teacher retention and the controversy over books in school libraries.

South Carolina State Education Superintendent Ellen Weaver just took over the office in January, and this is her first big trip visiting districts around the state.

This trip is designed to get more support for her pre-K programs and for South Carolina teachers who just got a boost from the legislature with paid maternity leave made law.

But Weaver says more needs to be done to reverse the trend of teachers leaving.

“It comes down to making the profession one that is respected and people want to go into,” she said.

The latest statistics show there could be 1,200 open positions — a number that is still growing.

Beaufort County had educators back, raising their pay to the highest in the state.

But Weaver says it’s about more than just money.

“Whether it’s social media use or overuse of technology in the classroom and so many other cultural factors, our students are struggling,” said Weaver. “So to address the mental health needs of students, our parents need to be engaged in the education process. Our teachers must know our parents and community have their back.”

The debate over schools, books and controversial material continues statewide as well.

Beaufort County has created panels of citizens and educators to read 97 books and decide which level libraries, if any, should be placed in.

Weaver says their model is a good one.

“Transparency is the answer to everything, so I am proud of the work we are doing in the general assembly and in Columbia to ensure that our parents have access to what is being taught in their child’s classroom, as well as what books are in their libraries,” said Weaver.

The county is a step ahead of the state’s plan, starting its own plan this summer, giving parents a form to decide what books, if any, their kids can read.

“They have the opportunity to completely opt out of all books,” said Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez. “They have the opportunity to opt out of some books. They have the opportunity to review books before their child is allowed to check them out.

“Through that, we have tried to personalize the library experience for the family and the students.”

Those opt-out forms will be available to parents and families starting next month.

Beaufort County will soon find out how its salary increase affected its teacher population.

We have requested the latest number of teachers who have resigned from their contracts and will have those details soon.