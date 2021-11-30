SC man accused of videotaping underage girls in Hilton Head rental home bathroom

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – A South Carolina man is now facing charges for allegedly videotaping young women inside a Hilton Head rental home’s bathroom.

45-year-old Seth Bruce was picked up in an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force sting operation in Greenville County.

He is accused of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree for distributing “multiple files of child sexual abuse material”.

During this investigation, Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators were tipped off that some of the minors in the pictures were connected to Hilton Head Island.

“Mr. Bruce had been filming juveniles in a rental home on Hilton Head Island,” said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Major Bob Bromage. “He had been staying in the rental home with others including minors and that’s when the filming took place.”

Bruce was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

Major Bob Bromage says the four victims were filmed during a one-week-long stay in a rental home.

“Oftentimes they are sharing these images which is an underground of criminal activity which is of great concern to children and adults,” said Bromage.

While this seems to be an isolated incident, Bromage reminds families to always be wary.

“Always inspect the home or apartment or wherever you are staying to make sure there are no video cameras in bathrooms and areas they shouldn’t be.”

Bruce now faces 25 different charges in the two counties.

He remains in jail in Greenville County.