SC group ‘Deas-Guyz’ performs virtual benefit concert for Lowcountry COVID-19 response fund

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry will present a virtual benefit concert for its Lowcountry Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

Popular South Carolina-based group Deas-Guyz has recorded a special performance for the virtual benefit concert. Deas-Guyz will perform their upbeat mix of Motown, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, reggae and dance beats. Musical selections include sounds of the Temptations, The Drifters, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye, along with Bob Marley classics, Pharrell Williams and Montell Jordan.

The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry says that 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the COVID-19 response fund.

Virtual concert goers will make a donation HERE, and will then be emailed a private link to watch the Deas-Guyz concert from home. Donations are “pay what you can” style, so no amount is too big or too small.

The concert can be viewed as many times as donors wish until it expires on June 15.

The Lowcountry Community COVID-19 Response Fund was created in mid-March to get funds to nonprofits in Beaufort, Hampton, Colleton, and Jasper counties to help communities impacted by the coronavirus. The fund has already granted $374,512 to 26 organizations.