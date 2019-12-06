Savannah’s Waterfront celebrates Christmas on the River this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah’s Waterfront prepares to host the three-day festival, Christmas on the River, starting Friday.

The festival features a lighted parade, music, handcrafted art and live performances.

Rousakis Plaza will turn into Whoville as we host the full-length live performance of “How the dancing Grinch stole Christmas” by the Coastal Performing Arts Academy.

In celebration of the show’s 15th anniversary, visitors will be able to get their Whoville hair, make-up and bows done.

Children can visit with Santa.

The annual Lighted Christmas Parade takes place on Saturday evening.

The parade begins at the West end of River Street at 5:30pm and continues to the East end, then heads down Bay Street to Lincoln Street, turns west on Broughton Street to Jefferson Street, and disbands at Jefferson and West Bryan Streets.

Find out more information at www.riverstreetsavannah.com.

