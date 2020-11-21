Savannah’s Union Mission receives $50,000 grant from Bank of America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Union Mission is getting some much-needed help from Bank of America to help benefit their mental health services program.

The Union Mission was chosen as a neighborhood champion to receive a $50,000 grant to help support vulnerable citizens in the Savannah community. This includes the homeless and those at-risk for homelessness in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we step back for a minute and just think about COVID and we will see now and in the future the impact it’s going to have on affordable housing. There will be evictions, there will be an increased number of individuals that are homeless and on the street,” Director of Major Gifts & Organizational Strategy, Mark Toth said.

This money will help not only to provide shelter but also meals, clothing, transportation, and mental health services through counseling to those who are uninsured or underinsured.

“We’ll be able to increase the amount of counseling and counseling hours during a time where COVID has created greater need for that. Then in addition it also helps us deter expenses associated with the medication that are written by our psychiatrist,” Toth said.

It all falls under the Union Mission’s Emergency Services Program where men and women are mentored out of their current situations.

“I certainly see and I am empathetic to them as they are trying to find ways to work with individuals who have a wide variety of addictions and challenges physical and mental. Our counselors are trying to help them have a more optimistic and spiritual approach to the challenges that they face,” Toth said.

These funds are coming at a time when they’re needed more than ever as with any nonprofit they operate on a very slim budget.

Applications for the neighborhood champions program are by-invitation-only for nonprofits looking to make a change within their community.