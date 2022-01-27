Savannah’s unemployment rate up, mirroring state trend for December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s unemployment rate was up slightly in December, but the city saw all-time highs in its labor force, employed residents and jobs, according to the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL).

This wasn’t an anomaly as far as December’s unemployment rates are concerned. GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all 12 regional commissions (groups of counties) in the state recorded increases in unemployment rates.

However, unemployment claims were down in half of the regional commissions, including Coastal Georgia, where Savannah lies. Though a closer look at the Hostess City’s report alone shows that claims went up by 5 percent in December.

Still, compared to the year prior, unemployment claims in Savannah were down by roughly 88 percent.

December’s rate was up two-tenths of a percent over the month in the city, totaling 2.3 percent, according to the GDOL. That’s down from a year ago when the rate was 5.8 percent.

Looking at the labor force (the number of people employed plus the unemployed looking for work) Butler said Savannah saw an all-time high of 791 and ended the month with 201,932. That’s up 6,205 from December 2020.

Savannah finished the month with 197,238 employed residents, an increase of 392 over the month. Compared to last December, the total number of employed residents is up by 12,873.

According to the GDOL, there were 198,200 jobs in the Hostess City by the end of December, a month-over-month increase of 1,300. Jobs are up by 11,800 when compared to December 2020.

“Job numbers are up across Georgia, and our focus in 2022 is encouraging people to enter the workforce to help businesses provide the goods and services necessary for Georgia’s economy to continue to grow,” said Butler.

The commissioner said there were over 7,500 active job postings for the city in December on Employ Georgia, the department’s online job listing service.

