SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah native and Beach High School alumnus is now a member of the American Basketball Hall of Fame.

Former Harlem Globetrotter, Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown was inducted during a ceremony in Detroit over the weekend. He was honored alongside some of the greatest icons in basketball, including Detroit Pistons legends Earl Lloyd, Isaiah Thomas, and ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale.

Brown says he is deeply grateful to stand beside so many legends who love basketball.

He dedicates this recognition to the children he’s talked to and entertained over the years.