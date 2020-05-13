Savannah’s Salvation Army thrift stores plan to reopen Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Salvation Army Savannah (TSA) announced they plan to reopen their family thrift stores on Friday.

The thrift stores closed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Georgia’s public health recommendations.

According to the Salvation Army, the closure of the shops meant a large loss of income for the organization.

The organization says the four area stores typically generate one-third of their yearly budget.

Funds raised from store sales support individuals entering the Salvation Army’s 6-month Work Therapy Rehabilitation Program (CSRC).