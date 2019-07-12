Savannah’s only Golden Corral closes suddenly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Workers are out of a job after Savannah’s only Golden Corral suddenly closed this week.

The restaurant is located on Abercorn Street near Oglethorpe Mall. Signs on the building say the business closed due to leasing issues.

The most recent inspection report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows the restaurant received a score of 73 at the end of May, with a deadline of June 10 to correct certain violations. It’s unclear if this is connected to the cause of the restaurant’s closing.

News 3 reached out to Golden Corral’s corporate office who issued the following statement: