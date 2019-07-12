Savannah’s only Golden Corral closes suddenly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Workers are out of a job after Savannah’s only Golden Corral suddenly closed this week.
The restaurant is located on Abercorn Street near Oglethorpe Mall. Signs on the building say the business closed due to leasing issues.
The most recent inspection report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows the restaurant received a score of 73 at the end of May, with a deadline of June 10 to correct certain violations. It’s unclear if this is connected to the cause of the restaurant’s closing.
News 3 reached out to Golden Corral’s corporate office who issued the following statement:
We appreciate the support of the Savannah community and all of the guests who have dined with us. We hope to serve you again in the future should your travels take you to one of our other restaurant locations in South Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. Each of our Savannah employees will receive a severance offer and we hope to transfer members of our management team to other restaurants.