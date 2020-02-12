Savannah’s mayor launches biweekly press briefings, promises gun buyback

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is working to make the city government more transparent.

On Wednesday, the mayor hosted his first biweekly press conference with local media. It’s an effort to keep the public informed between city council meetings.

Johnson outlined his priorities for this week’s meeting, including the potential annexation of Rockingham Farms — and changing council rules to allow one meeting each month to be held at 6 p.m.

Johnson also announced plans for a citywide gun buyback.

“Right now the state does not allow a police department to do it. Non-profits can, and there’s nobody that can tell me I can’t,” said Johnson.

“We know from the 35 guns that were collected before, we know those were 35 guns that were not involved in gun violence,” he said, referring to a guy buyback he organized in 2016, while he was an alderman.

Johnson also says he would support a city ordinance requiring people to register their guns and notify police if they’re stolen.