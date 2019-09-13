Savannah’s LGBTQ+ organizations discuss proposed merger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of Savannah’s LGBTQ+ community held a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss a proposed merger of various organizations.

Leadership from the various organizations have agreed to work towards a proposed consolidation of their organizations.

This would bring together Savannah Pride, First City Network and Jeffrey’s Place into one organization within the current LGBTQ Center.

“It’s really important for us as a community, where we’ve often been disparate, fractured, and working in silos, to come together and to build strength as a group,” said Dusty Church, the Executive Director of Savannah Pride.

In a joint resolution published in August, the organizations say a merger would provide better funding channels for the LGBTQ center by making it easier for potential donors to make monetary contributions.

Savannah Pride, aside from organizing the upcoming Pride Festival this October, also does advocacy work in the city.

The LGBTQ Center provides client-service work through mental-health and HIV testing, amongst other programs. Jeffrey’s Place leads programming for LGBTQ+ youth and First City Network provides safe spaces and helps raise money for Savannah’s LGBTQ Center.

By coming together, Church says they will be able to more deeply impact and help the communities that need to be served in the community.

“These programs really do need to tie in together to be more effective,” said Church. “Where we are now as a community is fairly remarkable.”

Find out more about the services provided at the LGBTQ Center using this link.