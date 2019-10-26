Savannah’s LGBTQ community celebrates 20 years of Pride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Savannah’s LGBTQ community is celebrating 20 years of Pride.



Dozens gathered in Ellis square for a public festival. People enjoyed a sprawling street fair, live music and plenty of food from local vendors.

There were even a few games for owners and their pets. Owners dressed their dogs in Halloween costumes and competed in a “Paw-Rade” fundraiser.



Organizers say the event is meant to be fun, and send a much larger message to the Savannah community.

“We’re having a great time, but it’s more than just having a great time we are here to really fight for justice and fight for equality and to continue to move our movement forward,” said Dusty Church, Executive Director of Savannah Pride.

Savannah Pride puts on the event. Church said ticket sales and donations to the festival fund life-saving service including mental health care and LQBTQ+ advocacy.