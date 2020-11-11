Savannah’s Kiah House Museum named on ’10 Places in Peril’ list

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2021 list of “10 Places in Peril” across the state, and a local home is featured.

The Kiah House Museum in Savannah is one of the properties. See the full list below.

Ashby Street Theatre in Atlanta (Fulton County)

Atlanta Eagle and Kodak Buildings in Atlanta (Fulton County)

Blackshear City Jail in Blackshear (Pierce County)

Cherry Grove Schoolhouse in Washington (Wilkes County)

Cohutta African American Civic District in Cohutta (Whitfield County)

Downtown Toomsboro (Wilkinson County)

Kiah House Museum in Savannah (Chatham County)

Old Monticello United Methodist Church in Monticello (Jasper County)

Terrell County Courthouse in Dawson

Vineville Avenue Corridor in Macon (Bibb County)

“This is the Trust’s sixteenth annual ‘Places in Peril’ list,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”

The Trust says “Places in Peril” is designed to “raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.”

The group says it encourages owners and communities to get involved in preservation efforts to reuse, reinvest and revitalize the historic properties on the list each year.

Sites on precious years’ lists have received help. Fountain Hall at Atlanta University was awarded $1 million in grants for rehabilitation. Others that received grants are Historic Griffin City Hall in Spalding County, Fairview School in Cave Spring, and Central State Hospital Depot in Milledgeville.

In addition to raising awareness of endangered historic sites through the “Places in Peril” list, the Trust also provides educational programs, technical help to property owners, two house museums, and more.