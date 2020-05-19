Savannah’s July 4th fireworks canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year’s Fourth of July fireworks show on River Street has been canceled due to COVID-19, Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday.

“I know we are all ready to get back to our normal celebrations, but folks, the risk of crowding so many people in such a confined area is just too big of a risk for us to take right now,” he said during his weekly media briefing. “It is simply not worth it.”

Johnson said the city is working with its partners on finding an alternative celebration “that promotes more social distancing but allows us to have a fun time to look for in the not so distant future.”

The mayor mentioned the possibility of a virtual fireworks display. He said an update would be made when more details are available.

Last week, Tybee Island City Council voted to cancel their fireworks show, citing various safety concerns.

A Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield spokesperson says they are working through options for Independence Day but plan on doing something for both military communities.

Summer fireworks at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina have been canceled through June, according to the community’s website, but plans are “to be determined” for the July 4 and remaining shows.