Savannah’s Jewish community react to uptick in anti-Semitic attacks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- News of an uptick in anti-Semitic attacks have shaken Jews all across the country.

Many religious leaders in Savannah said the violence is a symptom of a larger problem: a growing contempt for the Jewish community.

For decades, the four walls of the Jewish Educational Alliance (JEA) have been the center of Jewish life in Savannah, but places where Jews gather have also been targets of attack.

“People just take advantage of folks when they are in places of worship or are taking part in a religious celebration,” said Ann Jones of Savannah. “It’s because their guard is down.”

As attacks continue across the U.S., some believe the fading memory of the Holocaust could be, in part, the reason.

“As those last survivors leave this earth there is less understanding of what happened when people don’t stand up against intolerance and hatred,” said Adam Solender, Executive Director of Savannah’s Jewish Federation.

Local religious leaders said anti-Jewish attitudes are growing unchecked and feel that the community needs to stand together.

“We find today that contempt has become permissible, that you can hate someone to the very core even if you don’t know them,” said Robert Haas, a Rabbi at Congregation Mickve Israel. “Just because of what they look like, or what their religion is, or where they come from.”

A survey on American Jews found that 31% take steps to hide their Jewish identity.

This survey was conducted before the most recent anti-Semitic attacks in New York.

“I understand why people are worried, but this is a time where we should all be standing forward in being proud of who we are,” said Solender. “Whether it’s Jewish, Asian, African American, European American because we are in a world of tolerance and we are in a world of equality.”

Jewish people endured a history of genocide making their worldwide bond stronger than most.

“You have an entire worldwide community of Jews that come together and pray and really look to support people who are going through this,” said Jones.

Solender said anytime attacks like this happen, members from faith communities all over Savannah send their support.