Homeless camp set to open next week in Savannah

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – When the COVID-19 outbreak first hit Georgia, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made a vow to make protecting the city’s homeless population a priority.

“Savannah’s homeless citizens have told us that their critical needs are food, shelter and hygiene,” said Johnson during a news conference Tuesday.

By next week, that promise will be much closer to becoming reality.

District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan has been a leader in the project to clear and transform land on Dundee Street, near Veterans Village, which provides housing for homeless vets.

Thanks to community donations, homeless citizens will be able to use the space to wash their hands, take a shower, use a portable toilet, get meals and even a tent.

“Those tents that we got came from over 300 people in this community, churches, people who are running for office,” Wilder-Bryan said. “People who have ‘less than’ but say ‘I’ll buy a tent.'”

The tent camp will also provide isolation for homeless citizens who might show symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who tests positive will be sent to a local hospital, according to Savannah City Manager Pat Monahan.

City leaders hope to start setting up the camp on Monday. The next phase of the project will include transitional housing.