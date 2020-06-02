Savannah’s Frontline Heroes features COVID-19 standouts throughout city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has launched a new campaign to thank those who have served the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Savannah’s Frontline Heroes will highlight the public health, medical, food and nutrition employees, first responders and city staff standouts with banners featuring the work of Angela Hopper Photography.

On Tuesday, a large banner of Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis could be seen front and center at Savannah City Hall.

Other banners will hang at Grayson Stadium, the Savannah Civic Center, Savannah College of Art and Design buildings and numerous other locations.

According to the city, funding for the project was provided by private donations and community partners helped select the heroes.

Staff members from Candler Hospital, Memorial Health, St. Joseph’s Hospital, the Salvation Army, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, the Forsyth Farmer’s Market, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Nutrition Program, Savannah Convention Center, Savannah Fire, Savannah Police and the City of Savannah Water Resources and Sanitation departments will be highlighted in the campaign, as well as Mike Roush, Savannah’s 2020 St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal.

