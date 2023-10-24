SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s first Black eye doctor, Dr. J. Alphonso Dandy, died Monday at the age of 82.

Now, the community is remembering the life of the optometrist and community and civil rights advocate.

Dandy, an Air Force veteran, began practicing in Savannah in 1972. In 1997, he was recognized as having one of the most successful Black-owned optical businesses in America.

He retired in 2020 after 48 years in business.

Dandy was also the founder and CEO of the Dandy Youth Development Center.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.