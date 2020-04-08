Savannah’s Emmaus House to serve last meals Friday, temporarily close due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Emmaus House will temporarily close its doors at the end of this week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Emmaus House, which serves breakfast to hundreds of Savannahians in need every morning, will close until further notice after Friday, April 10 to “protect the health and safety” of its staff members.

“We are on the front line of this pandemic every weekday morning, and while we are providing a much needed service, it is not currently a viable process,” Ariana Berksteiner, Emmaus House Executive Director, said. “We take every precaution imaginable, but we are each going home every day to family members who are at risk.”

Berksteiner said that the Emmaus House is not accepting any donations this week in order to use all of the food they have so there are no perishable items left over when doors close.

She said the decision to temporarily close was a difficult one to make, but said she is confident in the Chatham County Authority for the Homeless and their ability to connect the Emmaus House clients to the food resources they need.

“We are so grateful for our amazing community, and we look forward to being able to come back and serve alongside you,” Bersteiner said.