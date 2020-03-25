Savannah’s emergency declaration amended, barbers and salons to close

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s mayor on Wednesday announced additions to an enhanced emergency declaration ordered the day prior.

Mayor Van Johnson now says barbershops, beauty parlors nail and personal care salons will close on Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

His “shelter at home” declaration originally allowed these businesses to remain open if they enforce social distancing.

The initial order came as a shock to some salon owners, like Debbie Mathis, who had already decided to close her doors.

She said there was no way to serve clients while keeping a safe distance.

“I think that someone just needs to step in and say ‘enough.’ I know of people who are working, I know salons that are open and I think it’s irresponsible,” Mathis told News 3 prior to Johnson’s amendment.

The mayor also clarified that pawn shops, title pawn shops, landscaping services and moving services are considered essential businesses and may remain operational.

Vape stores are not allowed to stay open, he added.

Automobile dealerships can operate their service departments, but they may not operate their sales departments.

Johnson also added that “real estate maintenance and rental services and work to execute contracts currently in existence are allowed, but all other real estate work should be performed remotely.”