Savannah’s best chefs serve it up for a good cause Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some of Savannah’s best chefs and mixologists served it up for a good cause Friday night.

The March of Dimes held its annual culinary event, The Signature Chef’s Auction, at the Hyatt Regency in Savannah.

This year, celebrity chef Bobby Deen and his wife Claudia are the March of Dimes Ambassadors. Bobby is the son of Paula Deen, who was also in attendance Friday night.

Bobby and Claudia welcomed triplet girls into the world in 2018. The babies were 14 weeks premature and spent 121 days in the NICU. The Deen family says March of Dimes helped fund medical advancement and ultimately bring their daughters home.

“People from the March of Dimes, they’re like angels,” Bobby Deen said. “You don’t see them, but their presence is there and you feel it. And it’s comforting, and it brings you peace and a warmth because you know that you’re not alone. And you can feel very alone when you have three very fragile babies.”

WSAV’s Natalie Hendrix served as the event’s mistress of ceremony.

For more information on the March of Dimes and its upcoming March for Babies, click here.