Savannah’s A-Town Get Down founder dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The founder of a local non-profit and art and music festival, who was shot during an attempted carjacking last year, has died.

Tom Townsend passed away Friday morning, surrounded by his family and friends, according to A-Town Get Down Festival, which he co-founded.

“We ask you to keep the Townsends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the festival posted on Facebook. “Tom was an incredible inspiration to so many, and his spirit of love, compassion, and creativity will live on indefinitely.

“We will miss you so much, Tom – thank you for the gift you have given all of us.”

Townsend helped create the A-Town Get Down Festival as well as the Pianos for People nonprofit.

The nonprofit and festival were created in honor of his son Alex, an artist and musician who died in a car crash in 2010. The 21-year-old attended the Savannah College of Art and Design.

In September 2018, Townsend was shot in the jaw near his home in St. Louis, Missouri.

News 3 spoke with him earlier this year about the experience.

“When I awoke from 12 days of a drug-induced coma, I was confused and delirious. I had a lot of good wishes from places, but for some reason, the Savannah ones were among the most touching,” he said.

Throughout his recovery, Townsend continued to share his music.

“Without art and music, there is no real healing of the soul,” he told News 3 in a phone interview. “We always turn to literature, painting, music, drawing, poetry, storytelling, these are the things that art provides and they are natural styles of the soul and a lot of people don’t have that access.”

While this year’s A-Town Get Down was postponed, a mini-festival was held in Savannah over the summer.