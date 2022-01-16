Savannahians to celebrate legacy of MLK Jr. through concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannahians won’t be able to enjoy the annual Martin Luther King Day parade, but they can look forward to celebrating his legacy through a concert.

The MLK We Are One concert kicks off Monday at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah in coordination with the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association. Organizers are requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated.

This year’s concert marks year eight of the annual celebration and is bringing singers such as Cynthia Utterbach, Huxsie Scott, Jacqueline Hamilton and Kim Polote.

From left to right: Cynthia Utterbach, Huxsie Scott, Jacqueline Hamilton, Kim Polote.

Donations will go towards the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association’s Memorial Scholarship Program, organizers said.