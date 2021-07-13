Savannahians invited to voice opinions on increase in millage rate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in the Hostess City are invited to voice their thoughts about a potential increase in millage rates.

Currently, the millage rate in Savannah sits at 12.739, with a proposed increase over the rollback millage rate.

“When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred,” the city said.

The city says the new millage rate would bring a 2.73% increase in property taxes. This means the tax increase for a $100,000 home would be around $12.84 and for a $500,000 home sits at $67.60, according to the City of Savannah.

State law requires the advertisement of the rate to be considered a tax increase in case the rollback rate isn’t adopted. Over the past 25 years, the proposed millage rate of 12.739 has brought a 27% reduction in property taxes in the Hostess City.

If adopted, public hearings will be held at City Hall on July 22 at 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. or Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. The city says those interested can comment in two ways:

The public may offer comment in one of two ways: