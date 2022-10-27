SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah hasn’t had an in-person pride since the start of the pandemic. Now, the Hostess City is running full steam ahead with this year’s festivities.

“I would say I’m most excited about returning after three years and that the LGBTQIA+ community gets to come celebrate together,” said Lawrence Appenzeller, the Executive Director of First City Pride Center.

But what should the newbies know about pride before they go? Here’s a quick guide to get you started.

When is Pride?

Savannah’s Pride events start on Thursday, Oct. 27 and last until Sunday, Oct. 29. The first event is a “Masqueerade” that starts at 7 p.m. Thursday night. This kicks off a whole weekend of events that range from family-friendly to adults-only.

Where is the parade and festival?

The parade will start and end at Ellis Square. The festival is also being held in Ellis Square. This square is in downtown Savannah so you’ll want to be prepared to pay for parking. The Whitaker Street Parking Garage is right next to the square so you should have no trouble actually finding said parking.

When is the parade?

The parade starts at 8 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Here is a link to a page that has the route on it as well as more information.

Are there things the kids can come to?

There are several kid-friendly events at the festival and parade, including a viewing party at the Hyatt Regency specifically for youths. You can see in the event descriptions if they will be family-friendly or if there are alternatives for those under 18 to go to if they want to participate.

What about pets?

There are some dog-friendly events that you can bring Fido to if you don’t want to leave your pooch at home. This includes the Pride Pawrade which will be on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in Ellis Square.

Have more questions? Don’t worry. You can contact First City Pride Center through their website or over on the First City Pride Center Facebook page.