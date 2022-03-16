SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “You are it!”

That was the message I gave today when I visited with girls at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Hinesville. This delightful audience was smart, intelligent, beautiful, and engaging.

The 4th and 5th graders were excited about learning the power of affirming themselves every day to achieve their goals. As I worked the room, I asked the girls to affirm themselves and share their super power.

The program is a celebration of women’s history month. Thanks to teacher Sharon Duval for inviting me.