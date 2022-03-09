SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Designed as a community gathering space to highlight the history of the neighborhood it dwells in, Yamacraw Art Park took a staggering 20 years to become a reality.

“But then the double whammy was once it was completed, in short order, it fell into disrepair, and it was clear the city was not fulfilling their obligation to maintain it,” said artist Jerome Meadows, who designed the park.

Meadows says since 2017, the historical plaques along its walls were repeatedly vandalized and eventually removed. Trash often covered the green space and the fountain was broken.

Meadows says designating the park as a square could change all that.

Bob Spell agrees. He saw the park at its worst while taking a city tour in 2020, and joined forces with Meadows to get the city to take notice.

“It’s been taking way longer than I feel like it should take, but we are making progress and there is an end in sight now,” Spell said.

Meadows and Spell admit some repairs have already been made, like replanting landscaping and getting the fountain working again. But they say if the city council changes Yamacraw Art Park to Yamacraw Square, it might finally get the same attention as many other Savannah green spaces.

“I push back against any sense of this is a low-income African American community,” Meadows said. “So why bother? Because it’s a low-income African American Community culture is that much more important.

The name change is on Thursday’s city council agenda.