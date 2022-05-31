SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 22-year-old has been arrested for a Savannah shooting that injured a woman and child on Memorial Day.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Sherman and Dillon avenues, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). The 25-year-old victim had been holding a 2-year-old when she was shot, SPD said.

The woman received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Meanwhile, the toddler was grazed by the bullet. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

SPD announced Tuesday that Jarquez Odum, 22, had been arrested in the case. He was booked at the Chatham County Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.

Further details on the motive behind the shooting was not provided.

Anyone with information on the case or other violent crimes are urged to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.