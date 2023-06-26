SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a woman accused in a hit and run that left a pedestrian dead.

The incident happened on Oct. 17, 2022 on I-516 at Ogeechee Road. Officials said Mya Lewis was struck by a vehicle.

The 20-year-old was taken to a hospital where she died.

Months later, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) has now identified the suspect as Jamesha Johnson.

She has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide first degree, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, failure to report an accident and driving on a suspended license.