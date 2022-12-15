SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular City Market has closed up shop.

The Wild Wing Cafe location in City Market is shuttering its doors permanently. The restaurant has been open on Barnard Street since the summer of 2006.

The reason for the closure is still unclear.

Area Wild Wing Cafe restaurants remain open in Pooler, Statesboro, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island.

It’s the second longtime Savannah restaurant to close down in recent days. Earlier this week, the Krispy Kreme on Skidaway Road closed down after more than 50 years in business.