SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former employees of Foxy Loxy and Henny Penny gathered again in protest.

Foxy Loxy owner Jen Jenkins tells News 3 that business has taken a hit since protests began last month.

“It is really hard for me to piece together ‘why us?'”

She says they’ve lost close to 30% of profits to boycotts.

“A coffee shop in an artist community, I would think that you would have people pushing the envelope and celebrating activism,” said Jenkins. “I usually really love that about the arts and about the creative class… I’m usually part of that or side by side with people so it feels very jarring and upsetting to be sort of feel like I’m thrown on the other side of the fence of it.”

Jenkins says they called the police on protesters yesterday to control the crowd after some of their employees expressed to her that they were uncomfortable with the demonstration.

“Inflation and people not having enough money to pay rent and things like that that’s causing people to look for, in this case, it seems like, who to blame for it or who can solve it.”

Jenkins says, only four people in the crowd were former employees. The rest are members of the Union of Southern Service Workers and the Democratic Socialists of America.

The former employees submitted a list of demands last month asking for more pay and benefits for workers at those cafes, which is why they tried to unionize.

Since then, Jenkins says she and her staff are feeling harassed by the movement.

Telling News 3, like many small business owners, inflation has targeted their bottom line making it difficult to break even without government assistance since the pandemic.

“We would love to pay everybody more,” said Jenkins. “We would love to not be arguing about pay like it would feel amazing to pay everybody exactly what they want. That would be amazing. But we just, we’re not even breaking even so how could we give more out?”

WSAV did reach out to the former employees about what happened along with the Democratic Socialists Of America. They all denied our request for an interview, saying they did not feel comfortable talking to the press.