SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – South Carolina is filled with good places to get great barbecue, but what about Beaufort County? Where can you go to get some pulled pork or beef brisket in the county? Here’s a list of four places that can get you started.

Duke’s Barbecue of Beaufort

While this is a chain restaurant, with the original Duke’s having been located just under two hours away outside of Orangeburg, this spot could be considered somewhat local. According to their menu which you can find through the link here, they serve a buffet for under $14 a person and have plate and sandwich options as well.

Duke’s Barbecue of Beaufort is located on Salem Road. They are open Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and you can find more information by visiting their website here.

KC Mike’s Smokin’

KC Mike’s has a large menu filled with options, but their big selling point? Their Brunswick Stew. They say it’s the best you’ll ever taste. Their expanded restaurant menu includes all the barbecue classics along with local shrimp, fish and appetizers. Whatever barbecue you want, you’ll probably find it at KC Mike’s

This restaurant is located on Boundary Street behind the Starbucks. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and you can check out their website by visiting the link here.

Roadhouse Ribs

The menu at Roadhouse Ribs showcases several of the different southern style barbecues that you can enjoy at their restaurant. They have the mustard base of South Carolina’s barbecue, Tennessee’s dry rub and more. You’ll love the experience of digging in to the diverse range of barbecue at Roadhouse Ribs.

Roadhouse Ribs is located on Toppers Lane. They are open Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and you can find more information about them on their website through the link here.

Q on Bay

If you’re craving a meal with a view, you’ll want to head on over to Q on Bay. They have all of your favorites (ribs, pulled pork and more) paired with the ability to sit outside and watch the water while you dine. You can check out their full menu by clicking the link here.

Q on Bay is open Sunday through Wednesday until 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 10 p.m. They are located on Bay Street and you can find more information about the restaurant by clicking the link here.