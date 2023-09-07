SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the largest and most anticipated celebrations in Savannah will have its 200th anniversary next year.

The St. Patrick’s Parade will start at 10:15 a.m. on March 16, 2024. following the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

The starting line for the parade will be at the intersection of Gwinnett and Abercorn.

The parade will feature Savannah’s rich Irish culture alongside marching bands in between parade floats and traditional dancers.

You can now reserve a five-hour spot on the bleachers for all ages to spectate the world’s third-largest St. Patrick’s Parade.

$35 for the Bay Street

$50 Cathedral

$55 Colonial Cemetery

$199 for St. Patrick’s Day VIP Party

For more information, visit the Savannah Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee website.