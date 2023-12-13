SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The owner of River Street Inn shared plans for two businesses that have recently announced their closures. Tubby’s River Street and Bernie’s Oyster House are being revamped.

“I’m okay with the change,” Robert Emery says. “My wife and I enjoy the live music… something to bring the entertainment value into it. If the new bars were doing that, I’d be even happier.”

“I think [live music] really attracts people. I feel like you don’t often see as many locals as you do tourists down River Street,” Jen Douthit says.

Jon Kline is one of the owners of Clearview Hotel Capital, which owns River Street Inn, the landlord of these business spots. Kline says they are looking to bring new energy to the iconic riverfront.

Bernie’s will be replaced with The Bootlegger, which will serve artisanal cocktails and food, resembling the ambiance of the prohibition era.

“We’re going to have mixologist-level bartenders that will curate a really cool craft cocktail menu,” Kline says.

Tubby’s will be turned into a Lowcountry cuisine, casual, live music spot called The Broken Keel.

“A keel is the centerline on the bottom of a ship, on which the hull is built. If the keel breaks, things can get tipsy,” Kline says. “So, the spirit of The Broken Keel is whimsical and tipsy… you never know what can happen. We will serve casual Lowcountry cuisine and a wide range of beverages with the best view of the river on River Street.”

The Broken Keel will open by the end of January 2024, according to Kline. The Bootlegger is set to open by the end of February.