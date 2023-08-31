SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Labor Day weekend will be full of sun and things to do after this rainy week. Here are a few exciting events for everybody.

Kicking off the weekend, the four-day event will feature live music, crafts for kids, a splash fountain along the river and dance parties with food and drinks.

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River Street

Price: Free

The first-of-the-month comedy show is returning with host Brendan Townend and Atlanta comedians Bob Place as the headliner, featuring Andrew George.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Totally Awesome Bar, 107B Whitaker Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $5

If you are a veteran, active service member or know someone in the military, this Grill & Chill is the best place to celebrate soldiers and spread awareness of veteran suicide. Food will be provided by the Fight The War Within Foundation.

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: Savannah Harley Davidson, 1 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Price: Free

This community concert featuring local bands like Lilakk, Missing Parts, XuluProphet and Green Room will be performing with the money from concert entry goes to Renegade Paws Rescue.

When: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Where: Southbound Brewing Company, 107 E Lathrop Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

Price: TBA

Savannah Harley-Davidson will be teaming up with Blood Connection to host a blood drive where all donors will receive a $45 e-gift card. To make an appointment visit Donate.thebloodconnection.org.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Savannah Harley Davidson, 1 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Price: N/A

If you enjoy EDM and house music, enjoy the night with DJ Crizzly.

When: Saturday at 10 p.m.

Where: Elan Savannah, 301 Williamson Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $20 – $30

Celebrate the many different flavors of Savannah with local vendors, a vibrant market place and food trucks as well as live performances.

When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden, 660 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free