SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking forward to the weekend but you don’t have anything planned? Here are some exciting events taking place this weekend.
Midtown Whiskey Jamboree
Country music stars Damon Mailand and CC Witt will perform to make it a night you won’t forget.
When: Friday at 6 p.m.
Where: Midtown Sports Grill, 4521 Habersham St, Savannah, GA
Price: Free
I SPARKLE PARTY PALACE KIDS FRIDAY FEST!
Want to relax while your kids have fun? This will be an event for kids 5-12 where they will be able to play games, paint, decorate cupcakes and more, with food provided.
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: I Sparkle Party Palace, 2000 Grove Point Road, Savannah, GA 31419
Price: $20 per child
JACK WILLHITE’S ROCK & ROLL COMEDY SHOW
If you’re looking for a few laughs and rock music, this will be a fusion of classic rock hits with a lot of laughs in between.
When: Friday at 8 p.m.
Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island
Price: $20
When: Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Starting at Flip Flop Shop, 100 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
Price: $30
Goodwill Thrift Crawl
Want to find cheap sustainable vintage clothes? Then join the Goodwill thrift crawl where you will receive a 15% discount, a reusable tote bag and a tour of the Goodwill outlet.
When: Saturday at 8 a.m.
Where: Rincon, Pooler, Savannah, Goodwill Outlet
Price: $35
ISLANDS FALL MARKET 2023
This Saturday will kick off the market where you can find local food goods, nonperishable as well as locally made accessories. Bring your family and pets to support local vendors and crafts.
When: Saturday at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (from 8/19 through 12/16)
Where: Islands Farmers Market, 401 Quarterman Drive, Savannah, GA
Price: Free
MISS TYBEE ISLAND GIRL & MISS TYBEE BEACH BABE
The category is, are you the fairest of them all? Well, take a shot at this pageant sponsored by Hotel Tybee. Miss Tybee will be the natural beauty category and the Beach Babe will be the glamour category.
When: Saturady at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Hotel Tybee, 1401 Strand Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia, 31328
Price: Free entry
THE JAYCEES AMAZING RACE!
Test your knowledge of Savannah pubs and bars at the Amazing Race. Grab a buddy and solve the clues at some of Savannah’s best bars, with a portion of the proceeds going to support local foster care.
When: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Where: Toasted Barrel Savannah, 150 Montgomery Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $20 -$30
STREETS TO TREATS Pet Adoption
To celebrate International Homeless Animals Day, Service Brewing will be holding an adoption event with cats and dogs looking for a forever home. If you are not looking to adopt, help support local shelters with a donation. Food and drinks will be served.
When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Service Brewing, 574 Indian St, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free
TYBEE COMEDY JAMS
This comedy show will feature comic Eric Bailey as well as interactive live music for a knee-slapping night.
When: Sunday at 7 p.m.
Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island
Price: $20
An Evening of Live Jazz
This live jazz fest will feature Earl White and Lopi the Vocalist with a smooth and exciting evening of music.
When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Liberty City Community Center, 1401 Mills B Ln Blvd
Price: Free
Illusions The Drag Queen Show Savannah
When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Illusions The Drag Queen Show, 317 West River Street, Savannah, United States
Price: Starting at $30
Retro Rewind: Sunday Movies at District Live – “The Incredibles 2”
Enjoy the adventure of a super family with your family.
When: Sunday at 3 p.m., movie at 4 p.m.
Where: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 West River Street, Savannah, United States
Price: $5