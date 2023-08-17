When: Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Starting at Flip Flop Shop, 100 Bull Street, Savannah, GA

Price: $30

Goodwill Thrift Crawl

Want to find cheap sustainable vintage clothes? Then join the Goodwill thrift crawl where you will receive a 15% discount, a reusable tote bag and a tour of the Goodwill outlet.

When: Saturday at 8 a.m.

Where: Rincon, Pooler, Savannah, Goodwill Outlet

Price: $35

ISLANDS FALL MARKET 2023

This Saturday will kick off the market where you can find local food goods, nonperishable as well as locally made accessories. Bring your family and pets to support local vendors and crafts.

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (from 8/19 through 12/16)

Where: Islands Farmers Market, 401 Quarterman Drive, Savannah, GA

Price: Free

MISS TYBEE ISLAND GIRL & MISS TYBEE BEACH BABE

The category is, are you the fairest of them all? Well, take a shot at this pageant sponsored by Hotel Tybee. Miss Tybee will be the natural beauty category and the Beach Babe will be the glamour category.

When: Saturady at 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Hotel Tybee, 1401 Strand Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia, 31328

Price: Free entry

THE JAYCEES AMAZING RACE!

Test your knowledge of Savannah pubs and bars at the Amazing Race. Grab a buddy and solve the clues at some of Savannah’s best bars, with a portion of the proceeds going to support local foster care.

When: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Where: Toasted Barrel Savannah, 150 Montgomery Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $20 -$30

STREETS TO TREATS Pet Adoption

To celebrate International Homeless Animals Day, Service Brewing will be holding an adoption event with cats and dogs looking for a forever home. If you are not looking to adopt, help support local shelters with a donation. Food and drinks will be served.

When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing, 574 Indian St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

TYBEE COMEDY JAMS

This comedy show will feature comic Eric Bailey as well as interactive live music for a knee-slapping night.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave, Tybee Island

Price: $20

An Evening of Live Jazz

This live jazz fest will feature Earl White and Lopi the Vocalist with a smooth and exciting evening of music.

When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Liberty City Community Center, 1401 Mills B Ln Blvd

Price: Free

Illusions The Drag Queen Show Savannah

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Illusions The Drag Queen Show, 317 West River Street, Savannah, United States

Price: Starting at $30

Retro Rewind: Sunday Movies at District Live – “The Incredibles 2”

Enjoy the adventure of a super family with your family.

When: Sunday at 3 p.m., movie at 4 p.m.

Where: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 West River Street, Savannah, United States

Price: $5