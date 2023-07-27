SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – No plans and looking for something to do? Savannah will be having a busy weekend before school starts back up again.

Get that summer body with a buddy this Friday. This will be a calorie-burning class led by fitness instructors Umustlivefitness, Chris “Chief” Wright, and Ladell Gilbert.

When: Friday, doors open at 6;30 p.m.

Where: Xtreme Event Studios, 1018 Hwy 80 West, Bldgs. 702, Pooler, GA 31322

Price: $25

Jessica Esoterica will be having her live radio show while dinner is served at Rinconcito.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Rinconcito Latino, 2308 Skidaway Road Savannah Ga

Price: $70 for show and dinner

Ever wanted to learn how to line dance? This line dancing class is for anyone with a love of country music and folk dance.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Clyde venue, 223 MLK BLVD

Price: $5 after 8 p.m.

We’re all born naked and the rest is drag. This is a drag show with burlesque, comedy and celebrity impersonations.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: West River Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $30 at the door

Not any regular flea market — a punk flea market. There will be vendors and artists selling art, vinyl records, vintage clothes and many other unusually cool things.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Alee Shriners/Alee Temple, 100 Eisenberg Drive Savannah, GA 31406

Price: $5 admission and children 12 & under are free

Into the theater, check out Rewind! With a live band, the cast will go through the decades of music through the 70s, 80s and 90s.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. (July 18 – August 3)

Where: The Historic Savannah Theatre

Price: You can purchase a ticket online or at the box office for $55

The annual back-to-school block rock is back to provide students and families with school supplies, live music, food and entertainment. They will be giving out supplies until they run out and children must be present to receive items.

When: Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: At the Civic Center Arena 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Solve a mystery while you eat!

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn Savannah, 520 West Bryan St Savannah, GA

Price: $60 (before tax)

This will be a real festival with music, food, a bouncy house, face paint and there will be free school supplies given away as well.

When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Lake Mayer Park 1850 East Montgomery Cross Road Savannah, GA 31406

Price: Free

Feeling nostalgic? Movies at District Live will be showing “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Where: District Live – Movie Night, 400 W River St Savannah, Georgia 31401

Price: $5

Perfect for bachelorette parties and family reunions, this will be a drag brunch event with queen impersonators.

When: Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Elan Savannah 301 Williamson Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $25

The first 300 kids that arrive will get a free backpack full of school supplies to begin the school year on the right foot. There will also be food, a bouncy house, face painting, free haircuts, music and more.

When: Sunday at 1a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Trisha Cook-The Trisha Cook Team-Keller Williams Realty, 920 Morgans Corner Rd Suite E, Pooler, GA 31322

Price: Free